Doctors now beg UHURU not to sack them - Give us one more chance to return to work

Doctors have softened their stance and are now willing to go back to work if given another chance.





This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta scolded them for refusing to go back to work leaving poor Kenyans to die for lack of medication.





Speaking at a devolution conference in Naivasha, the President ordered the striking doctors to go back to work or be sacked.





He repeated the same threat later in Turkana saying doctors must return to work before any negotiations can continue.





“If you don’t go back to work, you will go home and we will employ other doctors. Go back to work as we discuss your salary increment. If you continue striking, it will be unacceptable,” Uhuru said.





And even before the ink of Uhuru’s warnings dried up, Kenyatta National Hospital began sacking doctors on strike.





Doctors have now begged Uhuru to give them a second chance to return to work.





The Kenyan DAILY POST