Did you laugh at KIBAKI’s speech during GACHAGUA’s burial? See his speech in 1974 (VIDEO)

In the book ‘The Burdens” John Ruganda said "The fools laugh at a disease; the wise at ugliness."





This is exactly what happened during the burial of Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, who was buried in Hiriga Village in Nyeri County.





The burial was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, former President Mwai Kibaki and CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





When Kibaki was eulogizing Gachagua, he appeared to be a man who has lost memory due to age related complications and the fatal road accident he suffered in 2002.





Many ODM supporters took to social media mocking Kibaki saying he is paying for 'what he did' to Raila in 2017.





While those fools are laughing, we revive a short clip of Kibaki in 1974 when he was Finance Minister.





In fact Time Magazine in 1974 ranked Kibaki among the top 100 individuals with the potential to lead!





Most of those who were laughing at Kibaki’s speech including ODM Director of Communications, Philip Etale, have zero chance of matching Kibaki's resume and accomplishments!





Here is Kibaki’s speech during an Open Customs Council in Nairobi in 1974.





The Kenyan DAILY POST