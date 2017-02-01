Did you know that celebrated UK rapper STORMZY and RABBIT KING KAKA are cousins? (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 02:30
From former US President Barack Obama to beautiful Lupita Nyong’o to Liverpool ace Divock Origi to WWE Super Star David Otunga et al.
The list is about to get longer after it emerged that celebrated UK rapper, Stormzy, may be having Kenyan roots.
This is after Kenyan rapper, Kevin Ombima better known as Rabbit King Kaka alleged that Stormzy - real names Michael Omari, is a cousin.
For those who don’t know Stormzy, he is a big deal in UK. When Manchester United were unveiling their record signing, Paul Pogba last summer, they used Stormzy in an ad sponsored by Adiddas.
Stormzy posted this on Facebook before deleting it!pic.twitter.com/15Ozc29MaB— Matt Holt Tips (@MattHoltTips) August 8, 2016
Recently, Rabbit took to Instagram to hail Stormzy’s latest album dubbed ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ where he termed him as a ‘cousin’
Besides that, the two have an uncanny resemblance.
