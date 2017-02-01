Did WILLY PAUL ‘wed’ S3XY Jamaican singer ALAINE? Check out these lovely PHOTOs.

Controversial Gospel singer, Willy Paul, has left tongues wagging after he shared photos from a wedding where he is the groom and s3xy Jamaican singer, Alaine, the bride.





While it appears it is just a video shoot for a song they have done together, Willy Paul has been teasing his fans after he captioned one of the photos, “Alaine said yes’ and the other “I love you baby @Alainesinga”





Check out the pics below.

Well, hopefully the song will be worth the hype.



