Did WILLY PAUL ‘wed’ S3XY Jamaican singer ALAINE? Check out these lovely PHOTOs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Controversial Gospel singer, Willy Paul, has left tongues wagging after he shared photos from a wedding where he is the groom and s3xy Jamaican singer, Alaine, the bride.

While it appears it is just a video shoot for a song they have done together, Willy Paul has been teasing his fans after he captioned one of the photos, “Alaine said yes’ and the other “I love you baby @Alainesinga”


Check out the pics below.

Well, hopefully the song will be worth the hype.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

