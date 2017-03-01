Did UHURU send hitmen to kill JOHO at his home after Mombasa drama? This happened at night

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Fiery Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has claimed that his life is in danger after a threat by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after heavily armed hit men showed up at his home in Nyali allegedly to exterminate him.





The assailants stormed one of Joho’s homes in Nyali looking for him but luckily he does not live there anymore having moved out 1 month ago.





According Joho’s report at the Coast Police Headquarters, the gunmen numbering six broke into the house at around 10pm and left at 11pm after a thorough search.





He accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of wanting to assassinate him after clashing with the Head of State in Mombasa recently.





“This is a matter of great concern. I have asked the police to dispatch sniffer dogs to search the area immediately because the gunmen could have planted something,” Joho stated.





