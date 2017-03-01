Did UHURU send assassins to kill JOHO on Tuesday night in Nyali? SHOCKING DETAILS

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has recorded a statement with the police after five armed men were dispatched to his house in Nyali, Mombasa.





The Governor, who has been a fierce critic of the Jubilee administration, said the five armed men were sent to his home but "their intentions are not clear."





He said the five were not speaking to anybody but were only surrounding his house.





Joho said he wanted a cleanup operation carried out today just in case the men planted illegal substances at the house.





“I expect nothing short of a thorough investigation and sniffer dogs to undertake the operation to establish if anything has been planted in the compound,” Joho said.





This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave Joho a verbal thrashing when he visited Mombasa on Monday .





During the thrashing, Uhuru told Joho to stop following him and if he continues following him, he will teach him a lesson he will never forget.





The Kenyan DAILY POST