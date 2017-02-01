Did things just get better? Humble Ksh 100 wedding couple was given a gift worth 1 million.

It’s been raining goodies for the lovely couple who wowed Kenyans after a wedding on just Ksh 100 budget.





Since then, they received multiple offers including being flown to the exotic Diani beach in Mombasa for their honeymoon.





Wilson Wanjohi, 27, and Ann Muhonja, 23 also received an investment gift worth a million shillings from a well wisher.





The gift from Diamond Properties includes an eighth acre plot valued at half a million shillings with a Sh320, 000 greenhouse and capsicum crop in Isinya, Kajiado County.





Edwin Khiranga, the company’s Sales and Marketing Director said that the management responded to the touching social media story about the couple’s modest wedding.





“And this is to let you know that as you start your journey into marriage, this is an investment. You will now be farmers by extension where you will be getting at least Sh450, 000 returns per year,” said Khiranga while handing over the gift to the young couple.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.