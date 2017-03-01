Did KALONZO meet UHURU secretly in Mombasa? Was he offered a job in the next Government

Over the weekend, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka camped in Kilifi County where he was drumming up support for the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Kalonzo, who is among top principals in NASA, was accompanied by Wiper officials who were also popularizing Wiper party in Kilifi.





While Kalonzo was in Kilifi, President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Mombasa and impeccable sources said that Uhuru met Kalonzo secretly at State House, Mombasa.





The two are said to have discussed issues affecting the nation including the 2017 General Election.





But addressing journalists at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday, Kalonzo said that the rumour was malicious and should be ignored.





“Reports that I met President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa are malicious and need to be condemned by all lovers of National Super Alliance (NASA),” Kalonzo said.





The former VP said he is in NASA to stay and no amount of pressure will force him to walk out of the coalition.





