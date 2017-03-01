Despite RAILA/ MUDAVADI/ KALONZO’s NASA unity, UHURU is still ahead - opinion poll.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, Jubilee Party, is still the most popular party followed by National Super Alliance (NASA), a new opinion poll has shown.





The opinion poll which was conducted by Infotrak Research & Consulting shows that 43 percent of Kenyans support Jubilee Party compared to 32 percent that support NASA.





28 per cent of those who took part in the research by Infotrak Research & Consulting said they were undecided.





In terms of individual political parties and not coalitions, Uhuru’s Jubilee still led at 34 per cent while Raila Odinga's ODM was ranked a distant second.





Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper followed at 3.4 per cent and then came Moses Wetang'ula's (one per cent), Isaac Rutto's Chama cha Mashinani (0.8), ANC (0.5), Maendeleo Chap Chap (0.4) and Kanu (0.3 per cent).





The poll conducted from February 2nd to 24th involved 1,500 participants from Counties from Nairobi, Coast, Nyanza, Western, North Eastern, Central, Eastern, Eastern and Rift Valley.





