Despite looting and grabbing, RUTO has a heart of gold - See what he did to a dying woman & kids

Deputy President William Ruto showed his charming side which many Kenyans don't know about.





This is after he surrendered his helicopter to take a pregnant woman and her two children who had been shot by bandits to hospital.





Ruto was attending a security meeting in Laikipia when he was informed that Rose Kuraru, 25, and her children were attacked by bandits.





The assailants sprayed the women and her children with bullets leaving them for dead. Her husband escaped the attack by a whisker.





“The gang arrived, forced their way into the family’s house but the husband was able to hold the muzzle of the rifle and wrestled with the attackers before he escaped,” said Mukogodo East MCA, Paul Shuel.





