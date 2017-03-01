DCJ MWILU says mass action will be not allowed in Kenya! RAILA’s supporters in trouble.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has said the Judiciary will deal ruthlessly with politicians who try to break the law during the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking last Tuesday during the Second Annual Legislative Summit, Mwilu said no politicians will be spared if he / she engages in acts of violence.





“Don’t try to test us because we are ready for you,” Mwilu said.





Mwilu spoke a day after her boss, Justice David Maraga, appointed 92 special magistrates who will deal with election offences.





She urged politicians to read and understand the Election Offences Act.





“You will conduct yourself within the law because one step outside. We are ready and waiting for you,” she said.





CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and his supporters are the ones who always cause violence whenever they lose an election and Mwilu’s warning comes at the right time.





The Kenyan DAILY POST