DADDY OWEN shocked to see his private wedding broadcast in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:01

Gospel singer Daddy Owen has expressed his displeasure after somebody decided to broadcast his private wedding on a screen billboard in the Nairobi CBD.

Daddy Owen and his s3xy wife, Faridah Wambui, exchanged vows in 2016 in what was an invite only affair.

The ‘Vanity’ hit maker posted the clip on social media with the caption:


“Like seriously why would u show my wedding on a billboard in town. Guys standing there watching.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno