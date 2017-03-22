Customer Service/ Sales Assistant Job in Kenya

Customer Service/ Sales Assistant

Industry: Retail

Location: Nairobi

Our client an international retail outlet with a network of over 80 stores worldwide. They operate across different formats like duty free shops in airports, borders, downtown, seaports as well as convenience stores, food & beverage and luxury retail outlets.

They seek to hire a customer service/sales assistant to offer customer support.

Candidates with experience working in duty-free shops, high- end hotels, and key supermarkets with interaction with international clientele are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities:

· Greeting customers who enter the shop.

· Be involved in stock control and management.

· Assisting shoppers to find the goods and products they are looking for.

· Being responsible for processing cash and card payments.

· Stocking shelves with merchandise.

· Answering queries from customers.

· Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor.

· Giving advice and guidance on product selection to customers.

· Balancing cash registers with receipts.

· Dealing with customer refunds.

· Keeping the store tidy and clean, this includes hovering and mopping.

· Responsible dealing with customer complaints.

· Working within established guidelines, particularly with brands.

· Attaching price tags to merchandise on the shop floor.

· Responsible for security within the store and being on the lookout for shoplifters and fraudulent credit cards etc.

· Receiving and storing the delivery of large amounts of stock

· Keeping up to date with special promotions and putting up displays.

Requirements:

· Minimum Diploma in relevant field

· At least 3 years’ experience in retail or hospitality industry

· Service oriented, sales minded, willing to sell

· Dynamic, flexible and social

· Clean look, accurate and always on time

· Team spirit

· Trustworthy

· Perfect English knowledge (read/spoken). Ability to write in English is an asset as well

· Retail/sales experience, ideally with international end-customers

· Ability to carry small amount of goods with suitable machines (pallet truck, etc.) is an asset

· Ability to work with basic IT software (PC, SAP, etc.) is an asset

If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service/ Sales Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 22nd March, 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.