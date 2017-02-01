Crisis looms as MCAs refuse to go - We will stay until March 2018 to complete our term

Kenya could be staring at a constitutional crisis if Members of County Assemblies make good their threat.





This is after they vowed never to leave office until March 2018 when their five-year term ends.





Several MCAs, majority from Embu County, have declared they will stay in office until March 2018, regardless of the outcome of the August 8th General Election, to complete their five-year term.





Led by Runyenjes MCA, Steve Simba, and his nominated counterpart, Rosemary Manunga, the MCAs said in the alternative, they should be paid salaries and allowances up to March 2018.





They said it was unfair for the electorate to expect them to do a five-year job in less time, and that they should not be held responsible for underdevelopment if their term is cut short.





