CRAZY! When USAIN BOLT took part in a rap battle and dropped the mic literally (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - The world’s undisputed fastest man deserves a gold medal for this awesome performance.





The multiple Olympic champion and current 100m world record holder took comedian James Corden of the Late Late Show in an epic rap battle and he won.





While Corden started out strongly at Bolt saying: “After all those races you won in Brazil, you’re about to lose to a man whose standing still”





The ever confident Jamaican was not rattled and seemed to have the last laugh with lines like:





“I can’t believe you entered this battle to be a winner, you only can outrun me if someone yells ‘dinner.’”





Watch the video below.



