CRAZY! Police officer ‘eats bribe’ literally after being busted by Anti-corruption detectives.

A police officer who was busted soliciting for bribes by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Mombasa is on the run.





The officer attached to Kisauni Dog Unit is reported to have swallowed the Sh2,000 bribe he had solicited from a tuk-tuk driver in Kongowea after he spotted EACC officers.





“He took off with the money and swallowed it to hide the evidence, but we are following up with his seniors and we will catch up with him. Officers from the dog section are not entitled to traffic work and we will want to know why he was on the road taking bribes,” said EACC boss George Ojowi.





The officer, who has not reported to back to his work station yet cannot be reached on phone but the EACC officers have vowed to bring him to book.





“My team is back at the station and is collecting more information which will help in tracing him and bringing him to book,” said Ojowi.





