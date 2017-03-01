Court orders adulterous Kenyan woman to pay back Ksh 200K dowry to former husband

Friday, March 17, 2017 - A man in Kisii is smiling all the way to the bank after an appeal court sitting in Kisumu ordered his estranged wife to refund dowry paid to the woman’s family.





The wife had appealed a ruling made by Kisii High Court in 2015 that had granted Mr. James Mayaka, a high school teacher, divorce and ordered that the adulterous wife refunds dowry as well as college fees paid for her.





Mr., Mayaka, 43, moved to court seeking compensation after the wife, Everline Kerubo, with whom he had two kids, eloped and got married to another man.





Mr. Mayaka wanted the court to order Kerubo to refund the Ksh 209, 000 he paid for her in college fees and another Ksh 120, 000 he paid as dowry.





However, the court ruled that Kerubo will pay back half the amount for each category: Ksh 104, 000 for college fees and Ksh 60, 000 for dowry, totaling to Ksh 164, 000 but the amount increased to Ksh 205, 000 after interest was taken into account.





The appellate court upheld the ruling as the application was deemed devoid of merit.





This is a precedent setting ruling and expect more suits of this nature to become common.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.