Court deals UHURU a blow as it blocks his attempts to sack OUKO for exposing Eurobond theft

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - Embattled Auditor General, Edward Ouko, got temporary reprieve yesterday against spirited efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to have him ousted from office for allegedly exposing the Eurobond theft.





The High Court stopped Parliament from discussing his possible removal from office as demanded by Jubilee.





High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued the orders stopping the National Assembly’s Finance Committee from discussing a petition to remove Ouko from office until the case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah challenging Ouko’s ouster is heard and determined.





The court also stopped Speaker Justin Muturi and Parliament from adopting or discussing any recommendations made by the Finance Committee concerning Auditor General Edward Ouko.





“The committee is restrained from proceeding with the hearing and for avoidance of doubt, the Speaker and the National Assembly should not act on any recommendations by the committee until this court makes a finding on the issue,” Chacha ruled.





The Kenyan DAILY POST