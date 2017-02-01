CONFIRMED: OSCAR SUDI’s certificates are fake as IEBC official confirms the worst

It appears the academic certificates of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, are fake. This is after a former IEBC official confirmed that he cleared him to contest the 2013 elections with fake documents.





Bernard Mulati, who at the time of nominations was a returning officer with the IEBC in Kapseret Constituency, said he was not aware that Sudi had forged his documents by the time he cleared him to vie for the Parliamentary seat.





Mulati told the Milimani Court that the MP presented his documents at IEBC offices and after going through them, he cleared him without knowing they were fake.





“He presented his High School and diploma certificates for nomination. I assumed the certificates were authentic,” said Mulati.





Other documents Sudi presented to IEBC were bank cheque of sh20, 000 for nominations, ID card, self declaration form, certificate of good conduct, campaign programme schedule and certificate of membership from his URP party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST