Coast MPs now back NASA joint nominations and tell KALONZO and OMAR to go to hell

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has received huge support in the region on his advocacy for joint nominations in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





This is after five Coast legislators supported calls for joint nominations by NASA’s affiliate parties for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat.





The leaders led by Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Abdulswamad (Mvita), Hassan Mwanyoa and Mishi Mboko (Women Rep), said NASA should field one candidate to face Jubilee’s Suleiman Shahbal.





They warned that fielding various candidates for the same seat would be a big mistake as it would hand Jubilee a sweet victory.





They said those opposed to the joint nominations are scared of Governor Joho.





Wiper Party leaders, led by Kalonzo and Senator Omar Hassan, vehemently opposed the idea of joint nominations in NASA, saying they would go it alone.





The Kenyan DAILY POST