Club Stock Controller Job in Nairobi, Kenya

A club / Restaurant in Nairobi seeks to recruit a Club Stock Controller to carry out the following functions:

He / she will maintain the stock records for the club.

He / she should be able to understand pricing and advice the directors on the same.

He / she should be able to deal with the suppliers and know the ordering levels so as to ensure there is adequate stock at all times.

He / she will present reports to the management on stock records and how the club is performing.

He/she will be in charge of stock ordering and dispatch and work closely with the club manager to ensure that there is adequate stock.

This position demands working long hours including weekends and holidays and one should be prepared to be always on call.

Salary range is between KES 20,000/= – 25,000/=.

Kindly send your application with a short written testimonial of your greatest achievement (at Most Half a page) and expected salary to recruitment@peopleandstrategy.co.ke by 16th March 2017.

Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The candidate will be based in Nairobi.