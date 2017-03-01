‘Clean Opus Dei’ CBK Governor, PATRICK NJOROGE, in trouble over Sh 1.8 billion NYS scandal

Friday March 17, 2017 - The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee now wants Central Bank Governor, Patrick Njoroge, investigated in connection with the Sh1.8 billion NYS scam.





In a report on Thursday , PAC said that detectives and the ethics commission should establish if Njoroge should be charged with abuse of office for failing to inform the Government about "abnormal payment" requests.





Njoroge, who was appointed in June 2015, is widely viewed as a trustworthy senior official. He shunned some perks of his post, including a fleet of vehicles and a mansion in the leafy Muthaiga, when he was appointed.





However, despite his brilliant performance, he and his officers at CBK witnessed billions of shillings looted from NYS and they failed to inform the authorities.





The scam, uncovered in 2015, could weigh on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in the August 8 th election.





