Check out PHOTOs of TREVOR NOAH’s new Sh1 Billion apartment in New York.

South African born comedian and current host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has splashed a staggering $10m on a duplex penthouse at Stella Tower in Midtown Manhattan, according to the Wall Street Journal.
This is $3m less the three bedrooms that spreads on the 17th and 18th floors of the building was initially seeking.
It comes with 14-feet-high ceilings, oversized windows, an eat in kitchen, large closets, solid oak flooring, and a 934-square-foot wraparound terrace.
Check out the pics below.
