CHARITY NGILU’s fake degree exposed! See how she failed terribly in her KCSE in high school

NARC Kenya Leader Charity Ngilu and Kitui Senator David Musila may have forged their degree certificates.





This was revealed by a voter in Kutui who questioned the academic credentials of the two who are both angling for the Kitui Gubernatorial seat in the August polls.





In a letter to the Commission for University Education (CUE), Dominic Maluki Muthui, has asked to be furnished with the education testimonials of the two politicians.





Muthui argues that Ngilu, who allegedly graduated from St. Paul’s University, faked her way to campus after failing terribly in High School.





On the other hand, he says Musila may not have graduated from Bishop College, a minor community college in Texas, USA, because the college closed shop many years back.





“Ngilu could not probably qualify for any university education having failed to meet minimum passes from her secondary education, while Musila’s claims cannot possibly be correct as Bishop College closed shop several years back,” claims Muthui.





