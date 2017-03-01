CBK Governor PATRICK NJOROGE in trouble for stopping looters from accessing their millions

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Members of Parliament are up in arms against Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Patrick Njoroge, for preventing them from accessing their millions, if not billions, in banks freely.





This follows Njoroge’s directive to banks and financial institutions limiting transactions of more than sh1 million.





According to the directive, anyone depositing or withdrawing more than sh 1 million is required to fill some forms and undergo vetting.





However, the directive did not go down well with MPs who are now demanding the scraping of the directive.





Led by National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, the MPs termed the directive as illegal and want it scrapped. They also want Dr. Njoroge to appear before the House to explain why he should not be punished for usurping powers he does not have.





“Before depositing or withdrawing over sh1 million, a customer is required to fill a form. Where did the CBK Governor get powers to introduce the guidelines, which he did through the memos to the banks?” Duale asked.





“We want Njoroge to be called before this House to explain where he got the powers,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST