Caught on CCTV! These MEN are wanted criminals, this is what they did in Parklands.

I wish to report a House break in Robbery that occurred at Langham Court Apartments along Taarifa Road, Parklands, today at 10.30 am.





The two thieves arrived at the apartment block and announced a correct name of tenant who lived there, they were driving a Nissan Station Wagon, KCE 246T, White in Color, they were of Asian and African Origin.





They parked in one block and walked to the other block to commit their crime.





The thugs who carried out this theft may hav e worked with the security guards manning the apartments.





They gained entrance into the apartment by breaking the kitchen door.





They ransacked the first bedroom and stole jewelry, cash and other items.





The theft was however interrupted by one of the homeowners who woke up after the thieves tried to open his locked door and made noise.





The thieves then quickly left and exited the apartment.





The matter is being investigated at Parklands Police Station.





Attached are the CCTV pictures of the two thieves and the KRA report of vehicle ownership if anyone is able to recognize them or know the owner of this car please report to Officer Sammy Makato on 0725 145 295, there is a reward for their arrest.





Vehicle Details

Details of KCE246T;

Make: NISSAN

Body Type: S.WAGON

Chasis No: VSKJVWR51-U0108235

Engine No: 753812

YOM: 2006

Owner: MBUGUA WAHOME PETER