Caught on Camera: Daring thugs rob M-PESA shop in Nairobi in broad day light.

This shocking footage of two daring thugs casually robbing a M-PESA shop in Nairobi in broad daylight has shaken many to the core.





From the chilling footage, the thugs are seen in the shop brandishing pistols before one thug forces his way to the other side of the counter by removing the protective grill.





He took the cash and other items of value as the lady attendant watched in shock before they walked out like nothing happened.





At one point, a male customer tried to enter the shop but was blocked and forced to flee after a gun was pointed at him.





This shows how criminal elements have become so daring and the M-Pesa shops and Bank agents’ cafes are the prime target.





Watch the shocking video below.



