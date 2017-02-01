Brilliant Innovation: This smart watch teaches children good habits (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 03:27
Technology is set to make parenting easier if this smart watch that helps kids learn good habits is anything to go by.
The icon based watch plans activities for kids without overwhelming parents.
The watch also grows with the kids and helps them to read digital and analog clocks along the way.
In the long run, it helps mould kids to be responsible individuals.
Watch the video below.
