Blow to WAITITU as NYANJA refuses to endorse him for Kiambu Governorship - He’s a goon

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant, Ferdinand Waititu, clashed with Senatorial aspirant, George Nyanja, yesterday over the Governorship race.





The two clashed during a prayer rally at Ndumberi Stadium in Kiambu after Nyanja refused to endorse Waititu for the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat.





“We want to know and hear which side you are on, whether you are supporting me or William Kabogo. If you are supporting him, then you can go there,” Waititu told Nyanja.





However, Nyanja declined Waititu’s offer, saying as the aspiring Senator, he should remain neutral.





“As a Senate seat aspirant, I should be neutral and should not be seen to support anyone eying the Governor’s seat. Both Kabogo and Waititu are my friends but I will not support any of them. It is the people of Kiambu who will decide who their next Governor will be and not me,” Nyanja said.





