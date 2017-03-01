Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as RAILA’s NASA refuses to name Presidential candidate just yet

It appears Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to know the Presidential candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA).





This is after Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said that they are not in a hurry to name the candidate just yet.





Speaking on Friday, Wetangula dismissed those pressuring the National Super Alliance (NASA) to name its Presidential flag-bearer ahead of the August General Election saying they will unveil the candidate at their own time of convenient.





He said NASA was working on modalities of selecting its flagbearer before settling on a candidate at the opportune time.





Wetangula told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to concentrate on Jubilee’s affairs and leave NASA alone.





The announcement is a blow to Uhuru/ Ruto who have been pressuring NASA to name its candidate early enough for them to prepare adequately on how to counter him before elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST