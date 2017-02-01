Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as more leaders defect to KANU - RAILA is loving this every bit of it

The Jubilee Party suffered another severe blow six months to the August 8th General Election after more leaders defected to other political parties citing unfairness in the upcoming Jubilee nomination process.





Over 12 defectors from Jubilee, among them Ali Kulane Alilo, Mohammed Maalim and Abdullahi Hassan, and joined Gideon Moi-led KANU.





They were received into KANU by West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo and nominated MP, Ziporah Kittony.





Speaking during their defections, defectors claimed that leading parties such as Jubilee, ODM and Wiper were not regionally and ethnically balanced and that they had created a lot of hatred among Kenyans.





“CORD and Jubilee have already created a problem before we even hold elections. Kenyans are looking for a third party and that party is KANU,” said Mandera MCA, Ali Kulane.





The Kenyan DAILY POST