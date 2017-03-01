Blow to UHURU as Mandera leaders defect from Jubilee after overwhelmingly voting for him in 2013

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has been dealt a severe blow barely five months to the August election.





This is after leaders from Mandera County, which is a Jubilee stronghold, defected from the party to join the new Economic Freedom Party.





Led by Senator Billow Kerrow, Deputy Governor Mohammed Maalim, MPs Mohammed Huka (Mandera South), Fathia Mahbub (Women Representative), Hassan Osman (nominated) and a host of local leaders, abandoned Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Party to join EFP, which was unveiled on Monday at Geneva Grounds.





“We elected Jubilee in 2013 but from today we are launching our party and will not afford to be in Jubilee anymore. We have started our own vehicle,” Kerrow stated.





The new party has the blessings of the Mandera Council of Elders, which last year declared that all the elected leaders in the County were not eligible for re-election in the August polls.





