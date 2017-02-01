Blow to UHURU as MAASAI elders refuse to support Jubilee – We will support RAILA’s NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has suffered a severe blow in its bid to solidify the Maasai vote bloc ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after elders refused to support Jubilee and instead opted to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and NASA.





The elders numbering over 400 met yesterday and decided to support Raila and Governor David Nkedianye of ODM.





They said the Governor has proved to be effective in his work and therefore he deserves a second term in office.





“Tumeamua ya kwamba tutampatia gavana wetu muhula mwingine wa miaka mitano ili apate kuendelea na kutimiza mipango yote ya maendeleo aliyoinzisha (We have decided to give our governor another 5-year term so that he can deliver the development plans he started," Melton Kisoso, an elder, said.





