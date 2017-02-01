Blow to UHURU as kits Jubilee used to register NYS as voters according to RAILA are repossessed

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) repossessed the 200 voter registration kits that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, was accused by NASA of using to register children as voters under the guise of the National Youth Service (NYS) ahead of the August General Election.





This follows protests from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA), which accused the Government of colluding with the IEBC to register underage children as voters with an aim of rigging the August polls.





In a statement, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed the repossession of the kits and assured the Opposition and members of public that the August 8th General Election will be free and fair.





However, only 196 kits were handed over to the IEBC as 4 are still at Gigiri Police Station awaiting completion of the investigations.





“Following the consultations between the agency and the Ministry of Public and Youth Affairs, today the commission is receiving 196 out of the 200 BVR kits that had been transferred to the Ministry of Devolution and Planning in 2014 for the purposes of registration of civil servants,” Chebukati stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST