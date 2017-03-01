Blow to UHURU as Jubilee's youngest Senator defects - See who she has joined ahead of polls

Monday March 13, 2017 - The ruling Jubilee Party has been dealt a heavy blow with the defection of one of its youngest Senators.





Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda defected from Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee to the Gideon Moi-led KANU on whose ticket she will be vying for the Samburu West Parliamentary seat.





“I will be seeking the mandate of Samburu West people to represent and serve them as their Member of Parliament on a KANU ticket. Tuko ndaani ndaani hadi kwa ballot God willing (We are deep in KANU to the ballot),” Lesuuda stated while announcing her defection from Jubilee.





Even though she did not reveal her exact reasons for defecting from Jubilee, it is believed that she feared she could be rigged in the nominations.





Lesuuda, a former TV journalist, played a pivotal role in Uhuru’s campaigns in 2013 and was rewarded with a Senatorial nomination for her exemplary work.





The Kenyan DAILY POST