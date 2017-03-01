Blow to UHURU as court allows ousted Jubilee leaders to remain in office - This is not happening

Thursday March 16, 2017 - The clamour by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to hound a section of leaders in Murang’a from office has hit a snag.





This is after the Political Parties Tribunal allowed the ousted leaders to remain in office until March 23rd.





The tribunal ordered Murang’a interim officials of the Jubilee Party, Simon Kamau (Chairman) and Samuel Macharia (Secretary General), to remain in office until the matter was heard and determined.





The matter went to court after Murang’a Gubernatorial aspirant, Jamleck Kamau, fired the two and hired Jane Wanjiru and Joel Irungu to replace them as Jubilee officials in the county.





The disgruntled camp is allied to Governor Mwangi wa Iria while the new camp if allied to Jamleck Kamau.





