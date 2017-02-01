Blow to RAILA’s NASA and UHURU’s Jubilee as Coast forms their own coalition to rival them

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party have suffered a severe blow in their efforts to solidify their support base in the region.





This is after Coastal residents formed their own coalition to rival NASA and Jubilee in the upcoming August General Election.





Small parties based in Coast are seeking a joint forum to plot a common strategy for the August polls, including fronting a Presidential candidate to vie against Raila and Uhuru.





Among the Coast-based parties that have agreed to coalesce against NASA and Jubilee include KADU Asili, Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) and Shirikisho Party.





The parties have already registered the so-called Umoja Summit Trust and launched a social media campaign dubbed Umoja Trust.





The proponents of the coalition have accused NASA and Jubilee of failing to represent the region fully and deliver it from its challenges, including historical land injustices.





