Blow to RAILA ODINGA as a prominent ODM Governor joins UHURU/RUTO ahead of 2017

ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after a prominent ODM Governor defected and joined Jubilee Party.





Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani, who had a few months ago denied reports that he had plans to ditch Raila’s party, has now stated that he will seek re-election on a Jubilee ticket.





“I will join the party through the open route. There is no need in giving warnings and threats to the President over ticket issues. We soon will know the decision of the people because they have the voice,” said Yattani.





The hardworking Governor also said he is ready for tough primaries in Jubilee and expressed confidence that he will trounce his competitors.





In January, Raila dismissed Yattani as a 'political prostitute' after he indicated that he is going to join Jubilee.





This is a big blow to Raila Odinga who was hoping that the Governor will campaign for the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the expansive County.





