Blow to RAILA ODINGA as 3 top MPs ditch ODM for UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee 5 months to the poll

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has suffered a severe political blow five months to the much anticipated August 8th General Election.





This is after three ODM MPs from Wajir led the Degodia community to ditch the Opposition to join Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee.





Adan Keynan, Mohammed Ibrahim Elmi and Abass Sheikh Mohammed, both from ODM, led the community out of party and NASA to Jubilee.





They said the community was tired of being in the Opposition and want to be part of Government in order to attract meaningful development.





“Your Excellency, you know us, we are always clear on our decisions. When we were joining the Opposition, we declared in broad daylight. This is the same thing we are doing here,” Keynan said while meeting Uhuru at State House.





15 MCAs led by Wajir County Speaker Bihar Omar were also among those who defected from ODM to Jubilee.





