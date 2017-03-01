Blow to RAILA as SOSSION & KNUT abandon him! See who the 300,000 teachers will support

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has said the giant teachers’ union has no preferred presidential candidate in the August 8 th polls.





Last year, Sossion said all 300,000 teachers will support CORD leader, Raila Odinga, because the Jubilee Government had ignored teachers.





But speaking last week, Sossion observed that the union grants its members the right to support political parties and candidates of their preference without subjugation.





Sossion further noted that KNUT is a professional body whose core mandate is to pursue the interests of the teachers.





He, however, confirmed that the union will be supportive of whoever will be elected during the August polls.





"The union does not support any political party. We engage with the Government of the day," he said.





This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since he was hoping that all the teachers in the country will support his candidature in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST