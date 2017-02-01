Blow to RAILA as PETER MUNYA rejects his endorsement and friendship! I support UHURU

Meru Governor Peter Munya has rejected former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s endorsement for Governorship and friendship.





Speaking yesterday, Munya, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Governors, said he does not need the backing of Raila Odinga to get re-elected.





He revealed that he and his PNU party supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and that Raila Odinga should go to hell because his backing will not change their mind.





“PNU is not in any coalition and will not join any and our official position is that we are supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election. That position is known by all and sundry and has not changed,” Munya stated.





Raila stirred controversy after he endorsed Munya for the Governor’s seat urging the people of Meru not to elect Kiraitu Murungi of Jubilee.





“Governor Munya is my friend. He truly believes in devolution and we have a lot in common. He has been very passionate about pushing this devolution agenda and that’s why I think he should be re-elected,” Raila said.





