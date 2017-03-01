Blow to RAILA as NGILU and other KAMBA leaders endorses KALONZO as NASA flag bearer.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been dealt a big blow after NARC party leader, Charity Ngilu, endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka as the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential flag bearer.





According to those who attended a reconciliation meeting between Kalonzo and Ngilu at a Nairobi hotel, Ngilu said Kalonzo is the only sober leader in NASA who can oust President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House in August.





Ngilu said Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, should abandon their presidential bids and support Kalonzo Musyoka.





Ngilu said Kalonzo is acceptable to all Kenyans unlike Mudavadi and Raila who are only popular in their strongholds.





Kalonzo met Ngilu as he tries to put his house in order to increase his bargaining power in NASA.





Raila, Kalonzo and Mudavadi are all interested in becoming NASA presidential flag bearers in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST