Blow to RAILA as MERU traders disown NASA and its leaders two days after hosting them

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has suffered a heavy blow in its efforts to infiltrate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee strongholds in Meru.





This is after traders in Meru, who hosted the recent NASA rally in the region, changed their mind about supporting Raila Odinga and the Opposition in the upcoming August General Election.





The traders led by billionaire Paul Kobia and Meru Economic Forum Chairman, Mboroki Mutuma, said they will no longer support NASA after hosting the leaders two days ago, and instead will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





The traders also announced that they had formed an organization - Meru Super Alliance (MESA) - that will bargain on behalf of the larger Meru community ahead of the August polls.





“We realized NASA only wants to use Merus to get power, that’s why we have decided to support Uhuru’s re-election,” Kobia said.





