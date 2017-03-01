Big blow to UHURU as KAMAMA dumps Jubilee! This may cost him a few Rift Valley votes

President Uhuru Kenyatta suffered a big blow on Monday after Tiaty MP, Asman Kamama, ditched Jubilee Party for Maendeleo Chap Chap.





Maendeleo Chap Chap is a party associated with firebrand Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua.





Announcing his defection at party headquarters on Monday, Kamama said that he has decided to join Maendeleo Chap Chap because it is more organized and democratic than Jubilee Party.





Kamama is currently facing a backlash in the National Assembly where the Jubilee coalition is planning to replace him as the Chairman of the powerful National Security Committee over failure to tame the prolonged deadly bandit attacks in Baringo County.





Two weeks ago, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, said Kamama would be replaced and asked to chair the Energy Committee instead.





“We want to change the chair of the committee because there are a number of issues that are being brought forth by the people of Baringo and North Rift in general,” said Duale.





Kamama is said to have defected after he fell out with Jubilee top leaders over banditry in the North Rift.





The Kenyan DAILY POST