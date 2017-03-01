Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as a prominent politician dumps NASA for a UHURU’s friendly party

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, suffered a major blow last Wednesday after a prominent Meru politician dumped the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Gitobu Imanyara, who was Raila Odinga’s pointman in Meru region, said he has dumped NASA for Maendeleo Chap Chap associated with Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua.





Imanyara, who received blessings from Njuri Ncheke elders at his Mariene home, said he will seek to recapture the Central Imenti MP seat.





The former Imenti Central lawmaker made the decision after holding a closed-door meeting with elders. He said he consulted widely after announcing his return to politics a week ago.





"I had retired from politics but I was called by the elders and residents who told me [matters were not being handled well]....the development projects I started stalled. They asked me to make a comeback,” said Imanyara.





"In the 2013 poll, I vied for Senator on an ODM ticket but this time round the elders have told me to vie under Maendeleo Chap Chap. Its leaders have shown good leadership by campaigning peacefully and its structures are good, unlike other coalitions which are filled with fracas and abuses." Imanyara added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST