Big blow to RAILA as ODM strongman in coast joins UHURU /RUTO! I want to be in winning team.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, suffered another huge blow after his point man in Kwale County ditched the Orange party for Jubilee party.





Announcing his move last Thursday , Kwale Senator, Dan Mwazo, said he is tired of being in opposition and he wants to be in Government in August.





He also said he has joined the Jubilee Party because it has registered more voters than the entire opposition.





Mwazo was elected on an ODM ticket and has maintained a low profile in the party. He has never attended Raila Odinga’s meetings in the region since 2014.





He said unlike the opposition, the Jubilee Government has managed to tarmac the Voi-Taveta Road that Kenyatta, Moi and Kibaki administrations ignored for years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST