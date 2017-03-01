Big blow to RAILA as 10 ODM lawmakers join UHURU/ RUTO and promise to campaign for them

ODM party received a huge blow after 10 opposition lawmakers joined Jubilee Party.





The lawmakers led by Aldas MP, Adan Keynan, Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi of Tarbaj Constituency and their Wajir East counterpart Abass Sheikh Mohamed, led the Degodia community from Wajir County, to the Jubilee Party saying they can longer continue being in the Opposition.





The MPs who defected from Raila Odinga's ODM party, led a delegation to State House that included 15 Wajir County MCAs led by their Speaker, Bishar Omar.





Uhuru and Ruto welcomed them, saying their decision to join the Jubilee Party was informed by the development agenda being implemented by the Jubilee Government throughout the country.





“It has been my desire all along to work with the people of Wajir for the sake of unity and stability in the region,” said Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST