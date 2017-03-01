BETTY KYALLO’s AGE revealed by her brother and discloses what we don’t know about her.

The real age of KTN’ anchor and Sultan Joho’s clandestine lover, Betty Kyallo, has been revealed.





Betty’s brother took to social media and revealed that she has turned 28.





He further disclosed how Betty’s dreams kept on changing until she decided to become an anchor.





At one point of her life, she wanted to become a singer and even called herself Yolanda.





This is what Betty’s Kyallo’s brother wrote as she turned 28 on her birthday.





“Happy Birthday my bestie, my sticky side kick, and amazing baby sister Betty Mutei Kyallo …aka Babji. I have so many fond memories since we were kids , like the time you pushed a peanut up your nose and I got the whooping, accused I did that Cheers to a great life following each other side by side … Seeing you glowing in success right now makes me the proudest big brother. I remember the many walks to school together, Kahawa West, Rongai et al. In our dusty, beat school shoes we dared to dream of a greater, better life over the rainbow.





Remember how your dreams kept on changing … Teacher, Nun, Singer (even started calling yourself Yolanda ) … You always had a strong resolve that you were a star, waiting for your ‘big break’. And look at you now, a self made ambitious go getter, inspiring the next generation of small Babjis who see enigmatic potential in themselves. The library of memories is endless! I celebrate you dear sister of mine. Keep dreaming, keep winning! Happy 28th Birthday! ”



