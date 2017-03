BETTY KYALLO’s AGE revealed by her brother and discloses what we don’t know about her.

“Happy Birthday my bestie, my sticky side kick, and amazing baby sister Betty Mutei Kyallo …aka Babji. I have so many fond memories since we were kids , like the time you pushed a peanut up your nose and I got the whooping, accused I did that Cheers to a great life following each other side by side … Seeing you glowing in success right now makes me the proudest big brother. I remember the many walks to school together, Kahawa West, Rongai et al. In our dusty, beat school shoes we dared to dream of a greater, better life over the rainbow.