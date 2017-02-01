BETRAYAL! Why UHURU rejected ex-Mungiki MAINA NJENGA and kicked him out of Jubilee

In what appears to be a broad daylight betrayal of the highest order, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party rejected the nomination papers for former Mungiki Leader, Maina Njenga.





Jubilee rejected Njenga, who was planning to vie for the Laikipia Senatorial seat on the President’s party, on integrity grounds.





Jubilee secretariat confirmed the rejection of Maina Njenga’s nomination saying he is too tainted for the party.





According to the officials, Maina’s links to the dreaded Mungiki sect does not auger well with the values of the party and therefore he does not fit in.





They noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not want to be associated with someone of questionable character and integrity like Maina Njenga, who has too much blood on his hands thanks to Mungiki’s bizarre killings.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta is himself associated with the sect with Maina Njenga at one time having said the President was a life member of the group having personally administered an oath to him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST