Believe it or Not! This man suffered a concussion and woke up a genius (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - This guy by the name Derek Amato suffered a concussion after hitting his head at the bottom of a pool and woke up a master pianist at 40, despite the fact that he hadn’t touched a piano before.





This is not an isolated case as there are a number of people who've miraculously developed artistic, musical or mathematical abilities as a result of a brain injury.





A man with mental illness is reported to have been cured after he attempted to shoot himself on the head but the bullet wound eliminated his illness and went ahead to be a straight A student.





Watch the video below.



